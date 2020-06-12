UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo weigh-in face-offs video

UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in face-offs

It was a rocky road, but the UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-ins took place at the Apex in Las Vegas on Friday, making the fight card official.

The UFC on ESPN 10 fighters squared off for the cameras after they weighed in.

Several fighters missed the mark, including headliner Jessica Eye and co-main event fighter Karl Roberson. Zarrukh Adashev also missed the mark for his last-minute bout with Tyson Nam. And Darrick Minner failed to make it to the weigh-in at all because of medical issues that forced the cancellation of his bout with Jordan Griffin.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in results: Jessica Eye, Karl Roberson miss weight; one prelim canceled

Jessica Eye misses weight: 'I'm done. I don't think I can stand.'

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)