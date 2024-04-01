UFC’s Dominick Reyes cleared to return after blood clot scare: ‘I got a clean bill of health’

Dominick Reyes is ready to return after avoiding a potential life-threatening medical issue.

Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) was in talks to face Carlos Ulberg THIS PAST Saturday at UFC on ESPN 54, but wasn’t able to compete upon discovering that he had deep vein thrombosis – blood clots in his leg.

Prior to knowing what was wrong with his leg, Reyes got a massage thinking he pulled a muscle, and considered himself lucky that it didn’t cause a pulmonary embolism. The former light heavyweight title challenger revealed in a recent Instagram post that he’s now cleared to compete.

“Hey everyone, I just got out of my appointment at Victor Valley Imaging and I got a clean bill of health,” Reyes said. “No evidence of deep vein thrombosis anymore. I’m pretty excited. I just got to finish off these next few days of blood thinners and I’m good to go, 100 percent. Thank you, everybody, for the kind words, the love, and reaching out and everything. Time to get back at it, baby. I’m ready to go.”

Reyes, 34, has lost four straight after winning his first 12 professional fights. He hasn’t competed since getting knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round at UFC 281 in November 2022.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie