UFC Denver official with Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas main event

A potential UFC women’s flyweight title eliminator is set for five rounds this summer.

At a UFC Fight Night event July 13 in Denver, top contenders Maycee Barber and Rose Namajunas will collide at Ball Arena, promotion CEO Dana White announced Tuesday. Ariel Helwani was first to reported the news on X.

Barber (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) is on the most successful stretch of her UFC career as she enters the bout on a six-fight winning streak. Her two most recent wins have come over perennial contenders Amanda Ribas (by TKO) and Katlyn Cerminara (by unanimous decision).

We are coming back to Denver on July 13th #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/z0mrUPlGBz — danawhite (@danawhite) June 5, 2024

Namajunas (12-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC) is 1-1 since she shifted to flyweight from strawweight in 2023. After a unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot in her divisional debut, Namajunas defeated Amanda Ribas by unanimous decision in March.

While unofficially a title eliminator, the winner of the bout could get a crack at the winner of champion Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko, a bout expected to take place in the fall following the conclusion of the airing of “The Ultimate Fighter 32.”

With the addition, the July 13 lineup includes:

Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas

Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Mariya Agapova vs. Luana Santos

Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie