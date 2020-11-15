Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

UFC careers don’t start out much more dominant than what Khaos Williams is doing right now.

With one punch, the Michigan-based fighter ended his fight against Abdul Razak Alhassan in under 30 seconds on Saturday. The fight was called by the time he tried to follow up the strike.

HE DID IT AGAIN 🤯@khaosOXwilliams landed the boom in 30 seconds at #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/tsrKkSxPYP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 15, 2020

“It's not personal. It's just punishment,” Williams said after the fight. “I’ve been waiting to be able to get on TV and do this. I was a diamond in the rough just waiting to be buffed off and shown to the world.”

Some MMA fans might have been feeling deja vu, as this is how the 25-year-old Williams’ first UFC fight ended, in early, violent fashion:

THAT'S WHY THEY CALL HIM KHAOS! 🔥@KhaosOXWilliams wasting NO TIME in his Octagon debut! 🐂#UFC247



📺 Watch LIVE on ESPNews NOW! pic.twitter.com/wtsbZshXgu — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Williams’ professional MMA record now sits at 11-1. If UFC president Dana White’s reaction to Saturday’s win is any judge, you have to wonder if Williams will soon be facing some more notable names in the competitive welterweight division.

Specifically, White called Williams’ knockout “one of the most vicious KOs I’ve ever seen in my f---ing life”:

"One of the most vicious KOs I've ever seen in my ****ing life." #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/w2xBVtVhVs — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

High praise from the man who matters in MMA.

More from Yahoo Sports: