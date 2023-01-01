UFC contender Damir Ismagulov says he’s done fighting: ‘I am forced to end my sports career’

UFC lightweight contender Damir Ismagulov says he’s done fighting.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Ismagulov (24-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) said health issues have forced him to retire from professional competition. He did not elaborate further on the decision, but thanked his supporters.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances and health problems, I am forced to end my sports career,” Ismagulov wrote in Russian. “Thanks to all those who were with me regardless of the outcome in the battles, who were sincerely sick and worried. It was an interesting journey, a moment to remember. (Give) everyone a hug.”

Ismagulov, 31, most recently competed Dec. 17 at UFC Fight Night 216 when he lost a competitive fight to Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision. The loss was his first under the promotion’s banner and his first since 2015.

Representing Kazakhstan, Ismagulov made his UFC debut in December 2018 after a championship run as the lightweight champion for Russian promotion M-1 Global. Over the span of his six-fight UFC tenure, Ismagulov won decisions against Alex Gorgees, Joel Alvarez, Thiago Moises, Rafael Alves and Guram Kutateladze.

At the time of his retirement, Ismagulov was ranked No. 12 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie