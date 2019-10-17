Conor McGregor apparently agrees to bout with Frankie Edgar in December, offers to fight for free

In a series of tweets, Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar agreed to a fight in December if Dana White can get it set up. (Hans Gutknecht/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor may finally be ready to get back into the Octagon, and he’s apparently willing to do it for free.

The UFC sent out a tweet wishing former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar a happy birthday on Wednesday. McGregor replied to the tweet just a few hours later, also wishing Edgar a happy 38th birthday. He added, though, a cryptic “see you in December” to the tweet — making it seem like McGregor is ready to fight Edgar later this year.

Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

Edgar responded less than an hour later, saying he has already agreed to a potential fight in December, if McGregor and UFC president Dana White can get it set up.

That’s when McGregor called on White to set up the fight — and offered to put up his purse to charity.

There you go White, make the bout. Give my purse to charity.

First responders.

One for All! @ProperWhiskey — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

Edgar currently boasts a 22-7-1 record. He fell to Max Holloway at UFC 240 in July, marking his second loss in his past three fights.

McGregor hasn’t fought since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last November at UFC 229, and has even announced his retirement on social media since the bout. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was charged with assault after an alleged bar fight in Dublin in April, and is still under investigation for sexual assault. With his current legal issues, it’s unclear if White actually wants him back just yet.

Still, if McGregor’s tweets are to be taken seriously, it sounds like he’s more than ready to fight again. The ball, it seems, is now in White’s court.

