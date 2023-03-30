UFC commentator pitches for Patriots to pursue Lamar Jackson

There’s no shortage of people going to bat for Lamar Jackson when it comes to a potential trade to the New England Patriots.

You can count UFC commentator Jon Anik in that growing list of fans that want to see the former NFL MVP in a Patriots uniform.

The Jackson to New England buzz started after Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed that he received a text message from rapper Meek Mill stating the Baltimore Ravens quarterback wanted to play for the Patriots. That immediately led to a firestorm of speculation that one of the most electric offensive players in football would somehow end up in New England.

On Wednesday, Anik posted on Twitter, “For the first time in my life, I’ll be supporting two NFL teams next season. The hometown New England Patriots, of course. And whomever trades for Lamar Jackson! Here we are 24 hours later. What am I missing?! Lamar is 1-of-1! Go get him, Bob!”

For the first time in my life, I'll be supporting two NFL teams next season. The hometown New England Patriots, of course. And whomever trades for Lamar Jackson! Here we are 24 hours later. What am I missing?! Lamar is 1-of-1! Go get him, Bob! @MikeReiss — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 29, 2023

At least Anik isn’t planning on jumping off the ship if the Patriots don’t pursue Jackson, which has been reported to be the case.

The team is expected to stick with Mac Jones under center and provide him with more help at the skilled positions in his third year in the league.

But the Jackson topic and all of the what-if scenarios a move like that would bring is obviously fun to talk about, even with it likely remaining a dream scenario.

