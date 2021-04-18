  • Oops!
UFC co-main event called off after fighter says opponent injured him with shove at weigh-in

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
The co-main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night has been called off, and one of the fighters says the reason stems from a shove at the previous day's weigh-in.

Drakkar Klose was set to face Jeremy Stephens in Las Vegas, but felt his hand go numb and neck tighten up after Stephens gave him a hard shove during their face-off on Friday. After receiving two hours of treatment, Klose said he woke up Saturday with a migraine or headache as well as nausea.

Klose eventually went to the hospital after further treatment, forcing the fight to be called off.

Klose's full statement:

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Klose's team later reported a CT scan revealed the fighter sustained a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion from the push.

Here is the shove in question, with the two fighters nose-to-nose before Stephens pushes Klose away:

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole reports that a catchweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Justine Kish was elevated to the main card to replace Stephens-Klose. The heavyweight matchup between Chase Sherman and Andrei Arlovski was elevated as the new co-main event.

The development is a tough blow for the 33-year-old Klose, who hasn't fought in the Octagon since March 2020, and hasn't recorded a win since August 2019. He currently holds a record of 11-2-1. Meanwhile, Stephens hasn't won a bout since Feb. 2018, with four losses and a no-contest in the time since.

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight