UFC Champ Khabib Shades Conor McGregor To Vladimir Putin’s Face

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov does not pull any punches in the octagon, nor does he pull them outside when he is speaking about Conor McGregor.

Khabib, along with his coach and father, met with Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and Vladimir Vasiliev, the head of Khabib’s home country.

“First of all I want to congratulate you on your son’s victory,” Putin said to Khabib’s father according to the translation by RT sport. “A well-deserved win against a worthy opponent.”

That’s when Khabib threw some soft shade but shade none the less at Conor McGregor.

“I had a polite opponent this time,” Khabib told Putin in reference to Conor.

“It depends on the person,” Putin responded, “a top-level-athlete is supposed to be like that.”

Puntin went on to compliment Khabib on his “convincing victory” and noted Khabib’s specific technique he used to submit his recent opponent, Dustin Poirier.

Khabib submitted Poirier with a rear-naked choke in the third round of his fight at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, Khabib beat Conor McGregor by submission, and immediately after the fight, he jumped out of the Octagon into the crowd and began fighting Conor’s entourage.

Khabib later apologized for his post-fight actions but believed he had good reason for the brawl.

"What about he talked about my religion, my country, my father, he come to Brooklyn and broke bus, almost killed a couple of people, what about this? What about this s**t?" Khabib said in a press conference after the fight.

The distain for each other mostly stems from the incident where Conor broke the window of Khabib’s bus at an UFC event in NYC.