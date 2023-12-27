UFC champ Islam Makhachev responds to Justin Gaethje’s latest callout with a warning

Be careful what you wish for, Justin Gaethje. That essentially was UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s message after receiving another callout.

On Tuesday, Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) tagged both Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and UFC CEO Dana White in an X post in which he said he’s simply “waiting on the call” to challenge the 155-pound champ. Specifically, Gaethje wrote “let’s see who can kick the others head off first,” a nod to their two big knockouts of 2023 – Gaethje’s vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 and Makhachev’s vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

On Wednesday, Makhachev responded on X with a warning.

I can do more than kicking, be careful 😉😴💤 https://t.co/yyCSbd7mVm — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 27, 2023

I can do more than kicking, be careful 😉😴💤

Although perhaps not completely sold, White has said he expected Oliveira would get the next title shot after he was forced to withdraw from UFC 294 on late notice because of a cut sustained in training. It would have been a rematch of their UFC 280 title fight won by Makhachev in October 2022.

Volkanovski replaced Oliveira on less than two weeks’ notice and was finished by Makhachev in the first round of their rematch. Afterward, Makhachev said he prefers a fresh matchup in Gaethje over rematches with Oliveira or top contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Given Gaethje is on a two-fight winning streak, Makhachev’s preference could give him the inside track to landing the next shot over Oliveira.

Gaethje, a former interim champ, came up short in his lone previous attempt at undisputed gold when he lost by second-round submission to Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie