UFC champ Dricus Du Plessis on board with Jiri Prochazka moving to middleweight

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis believes Jiri Prochazka should move down to his division.

Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), a former light heavyweight champion, returned to the win column after knocking out Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 earlier this month. He is contemplating a move down to 185 pounds but not before he reclaims the 205-pound title.

Prochazka told Michael Bisping the weight came off naturally before he hit the scale against Rakic and thinks, with a cleaner diet, he could make middleweight.

Interestingly enough, Du Plessis’ comments came before Prochazka even fought Rakic or mentioned middleweight. Du Plessis said after seeing Prochazka at the UFC Performance Institute, he’s convinced he should drop down to middleweight.

“Prochazka is too small,” Du Plessis said on the “Shadow Banned” podcast. “I think Prochazka needs to go down to (middleweight). I saw Prochazka’s weight at the PI, and I think he’s too small for (light heavyweight). He walks around lighter than I do. I know that. I love Prochazka, make no mistake. I just think in pure size as a light heavy – Pereira is a light heavy, and he’s big.”

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) claimed the middleweight title by edging out Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January. He shared some numbers on his weight on fight day and how much he weighs months after his fight.

“I got into the cage at 96.5 (kilos) without the clothes,” Du Plessis said of his fight vs. Strickland. “12.5 (kilos gain after weigh-ins). … I probably walk around now around 222 (pounds). That’s around what, 101, 102 kilos?”

aleksandar-rakic-ufc-300-media-day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-ufc-300-media-day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aleksandar-rakic-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins_203afd

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aleksandar-rakic-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-vs-aleksandar-rakic-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka (left) faces off against Aleksandar…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka (left) faces off against Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of Austria during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria grapple during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of Austria during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of Austria during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic, UFC 300 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie