UFC CEO Dana White reveals next BMF title fight is being worked on

NEWARK, N.J. – The BMF title has picked up a lot of steam as of late.

The BMF title, which was introduced in November 2019 when Jorge Masvidal TKO’d Nate Diaz at UFC 244, was initially expected to be a one and done.

However, the belt was brought back almost four years later at UFC 291 when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier to claim the vacant title. Gaethje defended it against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April, but was knocked out in the last second of an iconic battle.

UFC CEO Dana White teased that the next fight is already in the works.

“We’re working on the BMF title right now,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters during the UFC 302 post-fight news conference.

Holloway is expected to be next in line for featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who demanded that the BMF title also be on the line for their fight.

“It doesn’t rub me (the wrong way) at all. I love that people love that belt and want to fight for it,” White said of Topuria’s demands. “I love it. … We’re working on a lot of stuff right now. Obviously, we’ve got The Sphere coming up (in September). We’ve got Madison Square Garden (in November). We’ve got a lot of big fights coming up around that time, so we’ll get it figured out.”

