UFC: Caolan Loughran wins but Rhys McKee loses in Atlantic City

Caolan Loughran is a former Cage Warriors champion [Getty Images]

Tyrone's Caolan Loughran secured his first UFC win with a unanimous points victory over American Angel Pacheco.

A dominant Loughran made good use of his right hand throughout the three rounds of the bantamweight bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

He improved his overall MMA record to nine wins and one loss, which came on his UFC debut in September.

After the fight, Loughran called out 19-year-old American Raul Rosas Jr, the youngest fighter to compete in the UFC.

The UFC is in the process of finalising its next trip to the UK, with Manchester a possible host, but Loughran said he would be prepared to fight Rosas Jr in Las Vegas on 16 September.

"We can do it on the pay-per-view in Manchester or we can do it on [McGregor] versus Chandler, or we can go to the Sphere on Mexican Independence Day and have 15m Mexicans booing me on the way out," he said.

On the main card, Ballymena welterweight Rhys McKee suffered a split-decision defeat by American Chidi Njokuani.

It was McKee's second straight loss since returning to the UFC last year, and his fourth overall in the promotion.