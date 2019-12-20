UFC Busan weigh-in video and quick results: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Frankie Edgar vs Korean Zombie UFC Busan weigh-in

Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 23: Edgar vs. Zombie weigh-ins from ESPN+. Get a final look at the fighters, as they step on the scale before stepping into the cage in Buson, South Korea, in the wee hours (North American time) to fight.

The fight card is topped by home country hero Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie). Jung remains in the main event after former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar agreed to be a short-notice replacement for his original opponent, Brian Ortega. Ortega fell off the card after he suffered a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Edgar had been on track for his bantamweight debut opposite Cory Sandhagen in January, but when the UFC needed a high profile opponent to keep Jung in the main event in his home country, the former champion jumped at the opportunity to headline a card in South Korea, although the fight keeps him in the featherweight division for the moment.

UFC on ESPN+ 23 weigh-in results

Main Card (5 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (206)

Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)

Jun Yong Park (186) vs. Marc-André Barriault (186)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

Prelims (2 a.m. ET on ESPN+)