UFC Brasilia: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira, Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns live results, updates

Kevin Lee (L) and Charles Oliveira face off during during the weigh-in at Windsor Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

With a majority of the sporting world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show must go on at UFC president Dana White’s Fight Night event in Brasília, Brazil. White, at the urging of President Donald Trump, insisted on holding the fights despite the cancellation and/or postponement of every major sport in the United States. The show at Ginásio Nilson Nelson arena will have certain precautions in place including no fans in attendance.

The bloody and sweaty fights will culminate in a main event featuring Kevin Lee, who missed weight by 2.5 pounds on Friday for the lightweight battle, and Charles Oliveira. Lee earned a Performance of the Night bonus in his last fight after a devastating head-kick knockout of previously undefeated up-and-comer Gregor Gillespie at the heavily hyped UFC 244 show on Nov. 2. Two weeks later, Oliveira earned his own $50K bonus with a first round knockout of Jared Gordon. Lee will enter the Octagon as a +135 favorite according to BetMGM with Oliveira coming in at -155.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns caught Demian Maia with a powerful straight left which dropped the 42-year-old veteran in the first round. Burns then pounced on Maia and landed hammer fists until the fight was stopped midway through the first round. After his win, Burns called out Colby Covington, who lost a five-round war vs. welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in December.

UFC Brasilia main event (LIVE now on ESPN)

Kevin Lee (18-5) vs. Charles Oliveira (28-8)

Gilbert Burns (18-3) def. Demian Maia (28-10) via TKO (punches) at 2:34 of R1:

DROPPED! 🤯



A CHANGING OF THE GUARD IN BRASILIA! 🇧🇷



➡️ Don't miss the main event on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/BjODzRlULc — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020

Renato Moicano (14-3-1) def. Damir Hadžović (13-6) via submission (rear naked choke) at 0:44 of R1:

THERE'S THE TAP! 👏



🇧🇷 @MoicanoUFC only needs SECONDS to give us our first finish of #UFCBrasilia. pic.twitter.com/yprCFf1eVO — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020

Nikita Krylov (26-7) def. Johnny Walker (17-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Francisco Trinaldo (25-7) def. John Makdessi (17-7) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

UFC Brasilia preliminary card full results

Brandon Moreno (17-5-1) def. Jussier Formiga (23-7) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Amanda Ribas (9-1) def. Randa Markos (10-8-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25 x2)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-6) def. Alexey Kunchenko (20-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Enrique Barzola (16-5-2) vs. Rani Yahya (26-10-1) ends in majority draw (29-28, 28-28 x 2)

Maryna Moroz (10-3) def. Mayra Bueno Silva (5-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

David Dvořák (18-3) def. Bruno Silva (10-5-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Bea Malecki (4-0) def. Veronica Macedo (64-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

