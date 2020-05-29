UFC boss White hasn't spoken to McGregor about fighting, braced for Mike Tyson return

Dana White said he has not talked to Conor McGregor about his next fight, while the UFC president believes Mike Tyson has something "lined up" ahead of his reported boxing return.

UFC star McGregor has not fought since January and the Irishman is itching to return to the octagon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McGregor has been vocal on social media, calling out Justin Gaethje earlier this month after the American dominated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 behind closed doors in Jacksonville, Florida.

Asked about McGregor, White said the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion just needs to bide his time.

"Conor and I have not talked about fighting," White told ESPN. "If you're Conor, sitting at home, everybody is calling you out, in every weight division. Who's next?

"I'm waiting for [heavyweight Daniel Cormier] to call him out, you know? Conor, his personality, he's going to respond to that.

"I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights start rolling out. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound [lightweight] division. See what plays out."

Away from the octagon and in boxing, legendary fighter Tyson appears to be closing in on a stunning comeback.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson last fought professionally in 2005 but the 53-year-old has cut an incredibly fit figure amid links to Evander Holyfield, Tito Ortiz and Tyson Fury.

"Originally, I came out and said, 'Listen, I'd like Mike not to fight,'" said White. "I even got Mike a TV show, to try and keep him from fighting. But Mike Tyson is a grown man, he can do whatever. The guy is powerful, looks explosive and has gotten himself in great shape.

"From what I'm hearing from them, they have something lined up, something big. He's going to get in there. We talked about it and he said, 'Listen, I feel that fire in my stomach. I want to get in there and mix it up again.' I'm fully supportive of him."