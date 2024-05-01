UFC books Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky for July 20 in Las Vegas

A pair of lightweights will look to get back on track in the desert this summer.

Kurt Holobaugh (20-8 MMA, 1-5 UFC) is set to take on Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at the UFC’s July 20 Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

A person with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie, but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Holobaugh found himself outside the UFC after three straight losses in his second stint in the promotion. But he worked his way back to Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” and got true redemption when he beat Austin Hubbard to win the lightweight season. In his follow-up against Trey Ogden in March, though, he dropped a decision for his first loss since 2019.

Kruschewsky, a 33-year-old Brazilian, choked out Dylan Mantello this past September on Dana White’s Contender Series to earn a shot in the UFC. But in his promotional debut less than two months later, he was knocked out in the first round by Elves Brener for his first setback in nearly five years.

