UFC books Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski for July 13 Fight Night event

A middleweight bout has been added to the UFC’s expected return to the “Mile High City.”

Two people with knowledge of the situation informed MMA Junkie on Saturday that Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski has been booked for a UFC Fight Night event July 13, which is expected to take place in Denver. The two people requested anonymity since the promotion has yet to make an announcement.

Both Fremd (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) and Petroski (10-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) have struggled of late.

Fremd has experienced mixed results since joining the UFC in April 2022, losing his first two promotional bouts and then rebounding with back-to-back wins. However, he most recently lost to Roman Kopylov by second-round knockout last September.

Petroski is reeling from back-to-back stoppage losses to Michel Pereira and most recently Jacob Malkoun in March.

Below is the updated line up for the UFC Fight Night card on July 13:

Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber

Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina

Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mariya Agapova vs. Luana Santos

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie