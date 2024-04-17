UFC books Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson for June event

Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih has his next UFC assignment after a massive knockout victory.

At the UFC Fight Night event June 15, Saragih (14-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) returns vs. Westin Wilson (16-9 MMA, 0-2 UFC). The card takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Saragih, 29, was the Road to UFC lightweight runner-up in 2023. After a TKO loss to Anshul Jubli in the final, Saragih made the most of his second official UFC fight when he bludgeoned Lucas Alexander in November.

A seasoned regional veteran, Wilson, 35, ascended to the big leagues in 2023. He seeks his first UFC victory after first-round knockout losses to Joanderson Brito and Jean Silva. Wilson is a friend and training partner of UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson, but is known for his submission skills.

With the addition, the June 15 lineup includes:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Carli Judice

Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand

Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson

