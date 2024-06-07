UFC books Calvin Kattar vs. Kyle Nelson for September

A perennial UFC contender will seek a much-needed win against a rising Canadian who is looking to win the most high-profile fight of his life thus far.

Calvin Kattar and Kyle Nelson will square off in a three-round bout on Sept. 7 at a UFC Fight Night event. The location of the event is unknown at this time.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

The New England Cartel’s Kattar (23-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC) aims to snap a three-fight losing skid. He most recently competed at UFC 300 when he lost a unanimous decision to Aljamain Sterling in a grindy, wrestle-heavy affair. The bout was Kattar’s first since a knee injury that required surgery during his October 2022 bout vs. Arnold Allen.

House of Champions MMA’s Nelson (16-5-1 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC) started 1-4-1 in the UFC, but has since won three fights in a row. After decisions over Blake Bilder and Fernando Padilla, Nelson picked up his most emphatic UFC victory to date in March when he finished Bill Algeo with strikes in Round 1.

The current UFC Fight Night lineup for Sept. 7 includes:

Calvin Kattar vs. Kyle Nelson

