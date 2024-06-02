UFC books Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Guram Kutateladze for Abu Dhabi

A UFC lightweight matchup is the newest addition to its upcoming return to Abu Dhabi.

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and Guram Kutateladze will square off at the UFC Fight Night event on Aug. 3 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet o make an official announcement.

Fortis MMA’s Al-Selwady (15-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) seeks his first UFC win after a TKO loss to Loik Razhabov. Al-Selwady earned his UFC deal with a major upset victory over Cage Warriors champion George Hardwick in 2023.

Kutateladze (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has not competed for 11 months, though partook in a grappling match against former UFC and Bellator fighter Marcin Held in late 2023. Kutateladze looks to snap a two-fight skid that includes losses to Damir Ismagulov and Elves Brenner.

With the addition, the UFC Abu Dhabi lineup includes:

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Guram Kutateladze

Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Abu Dhabi.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie