UFC books Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Guram Kutateladze for Abu Dhabi
A UFC lightweight matchup is the newest addition to its upcoming return to Abu Dhabi.
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and Guram Kutateladze will square off at the UFC Fight Night event on Aug. 3 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet o make an official announcement.
Fortis MMA’s Al-Selwady (15-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) seeks his first UFC win after a TKO loss to Loik Razhabov. Al-Selwady earned his UFC deal with a major upset victory over Cage Warriors champion George Hardwick in 2023.
Kutateladze (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has not competed for 11 months, though partook in a grappling match against former UFC and Bellator fighter Marcin Held in late 2023. Kutateladze looks to snap a two-fight skid that includes losses to Damir Ismagulov and Elves Brenner.
With the addition, the UFC Abu Dhabi lineup includes:
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen
Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera
Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson
Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Guram Kutateladze
Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Abu Dhabi.