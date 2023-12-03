UFC Austin full results: Arman Tsarukyan ends action-packed card with brutal finish of Beneil Dariush

Arman Tsarukyan committed some violence against Beneil Dariush. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Arman Tsarukyan only needed a minute to make a statement at UFC Austin.

The No. 8 lightweight in the UFC's rankings made short work of Beneil Dariush in the main event, knocking the veteran flat with a devastating combination to improve his record to 21-3.

Initially, it appeared Tsarukyan had taken out Dariush with a knee to the face, but subsequent replay showed the knee actually didn't connect. Instead, it was a quick follow-up with his right hand that pushed back Dariush and ended the fight.

ONE MINUTE IS ALL HE NEEDED 👊@ArmanUFC makes quick work of Beneil Dariush at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/m65yigcNhp — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023

The loss is Dariush's second straight after an eight-fight win streak, having lost to former champ Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 in June.

The co-main event offered another opportunity to watch lightweight contenders go head-to-head as No. 12 Jalin Turner faced No. 13 Bobby Green. Green had won his last two fights, but Turner was coming off back-to-back split decision losses. Turner turned things around and ended the fight at 2:49 of the first round with some brutal ground and pound. Referee Kerry Hatley watched on as Turner wobbled Green, then sat Green down with some follow up shots. But Green being nearly unconscious on the ground wasn't enough for Hatley as he allowed the fight to continue. Turner viciously unleashed more shots on Green and the fight was finally called around 15 unanswered ground-and pound strikes later.

Also on the stacked card, former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made his bantamweight debut against veteran Rob Font and showed he's just as powerful at 135 as he was at 125. Figueiredo put the division on notice with a dominant outing versus Font and won 30-27 on all three judges' scorecards.

Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to her vintage form to dominate Julia Avila at 135 pounds. After a long hiatus, Tate made her comeback to the UFC at flyweight, but looked incredible back at bantamweight in the fight against Avila.

Here's how the entire card unfolded:

UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan main card results, highlights

• Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan def. Beneil Dariush by KO (ground and pound) at 1:04 of R1:

Arman Tsarukyan sleeps Beneil Dariush!!!!pic.twitter.com/4mMe94nE7K — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 3, 2023

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green by KO (ground and pound) at 2:49 of R1:

TURNER FINISHES GREEN IN ROUND 1 👊 #UFCAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/YjeqI2GNSo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2023

• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Welterweight: Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum by submission (kimura) at 1:43 of R3:

Sean Brady gets back in the win column in dominant fashion 👏 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/YiFWqkCn6X — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2023

• Lightweight: Joaquim Silva def. Clay Guida by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

• Middleweight: Dustin Stoltzfus def. Punahele Soriano by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:10 of R2:

Stoltzfus locks up the submission victory 🔒 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/4clMVfGVUS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2023

UFC Austin prelims results, highlights

• Women's bantamweight: Miesha Tate def. Julia Avila by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:15 of R3

• Middleweight: Cody Brundage def. Zachary Reese by KO (head slam) at 1:49 of R1:

BACK TO BACK SLAM KNOCKOUTS VIA CODY BRUNDAGE #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/Qb8SlY9zcL — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 2, 2023

• Lightweight: Drakkar Klose def. Joe Solecki by KO (head slam) at 1:41 of R1

• Featherweight: Steve Garcia (+200) vs. Melquizael Costa (-250)

• Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato def. Ihor Potieria by TKO (ground and pound) at 4:17 of R2:

BELLATO WAS THROWING HANDS TILL THE FINISH 👊 #UFCAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/KRTOa0fJqx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 2, 2023

• Middleweight: Jared Gooden def. Wellington Turman by submission (rear naked) at 1:11 of R2:

HUGE comeback from @JGNiteTrain23 😳



He finishes Wellington Turman in the second round at #UFCAustin! pic.twitter.com/UNc08ppcDy — UFC (@ufc) December 2, 2023

• Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy def. Jamey-Lyn Horth by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)