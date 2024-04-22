UFC Apex in Las Vegas to host WWE NXT Battleground event on June 9

The brand synergy between UFC and WWE under the TKO Group banner continues to bare fruit.

TKO Group announced Monday that the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will play host to an NXT “Battleground” event June 9.

“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels said in a press release.

The UFC Apex, which is located next to the UFC’s primary headquarters in “Sin City,” was originally opened with the intent of filming shows such as “The Ultimate Fighter” and Dana White’s Contender Series.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and restrained the ability to host live events, the UFC Apex facility became a critical asset for the UFC as a venue to host weekly events.

The UFC Apex still holds the majority of UFC events events now in 2024, and also has hosted Power Slap, professional skateboarding and more, with professional wrestling now coming into the fold.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie