UFC’s Andre Fili makes light of KO loss to Dan Ige: ‘Thanks for the extra shot at the end, ya d*ckhead’

Despite suffering a pretty bad knockout, Andre Fili is keeping a positive attitude after his latest career setback.

The UFC featherweight took to Instagram on Tuesday to react to his defeat to Dan Ige this past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 236 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Although the outcome of the fight was far from an ideal situation for Fili (23-11 MMA, 12-10 UFC), he was in good spirits.

“Live by the sword, die by the sword,” Fili wrote. “Tough night at the office on Saturday. Got to take the wins and the losses as a man. I’ll learn from my mistakes, shake it off, make a few dumb jokes, and I will come back better- the way I always do. The amount of love I got from everyone is genuinely overwhelming – idk what I did to deserve so much but I’m immensely grateful for it and I will spend my energy trying to reciprocate and perpetuate it back out into the world.

“Congrats to (Dan Ige) he’s truly one of the good guys in this sport, all the best to his family and new baby girl. Thanks for the extra shot at the end, ya d*ckhead, I hope your hand hurts haha. Onward & upward.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie