UFC’s Alex Morono calls for ‘awesome’ fight against Matt Brown or rematch with Santiago Ponzinibbio

LAS VEGAS – Alex Morono typically doesn’t call for specific opponents but had a pair of names in mind after UFC Fight Night 240.

Morono (24-9 MMA, 13-6 UFC) won a unanimous decision over fellow veteran Court McGee in the featured prelim bout at the UFC Apex. McGee (21-13 MMA, 10-12 UFC) was defeated by Matt Brown last year, which was one of the names Morono had at the tip of his tongue, along with the idea of avenging a prior loss of his own.

“I’d love a rematch with Santiago Ponzinibbio, I think that would be a lot of fun,” Morono told reporters during a post-fight news conference. “All due respect to ‘The Immortal’ Matt Brown, he’s got the most knockouts in welterweight history, that would be awesome.

“There’s so many cool fights I like out there. As soon as they’re willing to offer me a fight, I will accept that fight and get right back to it. I’ll fight more often if they let me.”

Morono fell to Ponzinibbio by third-round knockout at UFC 282, and would like to avenge his last stoppage loss. He has since won two of his last three, while Ponzinibbio has only competed once since, in a loss to Kevin Holland.

Brown, 43, stopped McGee in his last outing by first-round knockout last May to claim the most knockouts in UFC welterweight history. While his career may be in its final stages, Brown stated after his last win that his fighting future will depend on how well his body holds up.

