UFC 263 live blog: Adesanya-Vettori, Figueiredo-Moreno, Diaz-Edwards results, highlights, analysis

It’s Rematch Day in Glendale, Arizona, as a pair of rematches in world title fights will headline UFC 263 at Gila River Arena on Saturday.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt against No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the main event, a rematch of a 2018 bout in the same arena which Adesanya won by split decision.

In the co-main event, champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will meet for the flyweight title. They fought to a split draw in December in Las Vegas. As champion, Figueiredo retained the title.

For the first time in UFC history, there will be a non-title bout that is not the main event that will be five rounds. Nate Diaz returns to action in a welterweight bout when he takes on third-ranked Leon Edwards.

Also on the main card will be a welterweight bout between Demian Maia and Belal Muhamad, as well as a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill.

Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports during and after for complete coverage.

Live blog

UFC 263 main card (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via TKO (strikes) at 1:59 of R1:

UFC 263 prelims full results

Lightweight: Brad Riddell def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-27 x 29-28)

Flyweight: Lauren Murphy def. Joanne Calderwood via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29-27 x 3)

UFC 263 early prelims full results

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola via KO at 0:07 of R1:

Catchweight (148.5 lbs): Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Lightweight: Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28 x 2, 28-28)

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

