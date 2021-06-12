UFC 263 live blog: Adesanya-Vettori, Figueiredo-Moreno, Diaz-Edwards results, highlights, analysis
It’s Rematch Day in Glendale, Arizona, as a pair of rematches in world title fights will headline UFC 263 at Gila River Arena on Saturday.
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt against No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the main event, a rematch of a 2018 bout in the same arena which Adesanya won by split decision.
In the co-main event, champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will meet for the flyweight title. They fought to a split draw in December in Las Vegas. As champion, Figueiredo retained the title.
For the first time in UFC history, there will be a non-title bout that is not the main event that will be five rounds. Nate Diaz returns to action in a welterweight bout when he takes on third-ranked Leon Edwards.
Also on the main card will be a welterweight bout between Demian Maia and Belal Muhamad, as well as a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill.
Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports during and after for complete coverage.
Live blog
UFC 263 main card (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)
Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori
Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)
Light heavyweight: Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via TKO (strikes) at 1:59 of R1:
Statement win by @PCraigmma and undeniable toughness by @JamahalH 😬 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/kEzHir0J1V
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021
UFC 263 prelims full results
Lightweight: Brad Riddell def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-27 x 29-28)
Flyweight: Lauren Murphy def. Joanne Calderwood via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
Featherweight: Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29-27 x 3)
UFC 263 early prelims full results
Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)
Lightweight: Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola via KO at 0:07 of R1:
7 SECONDS 🤯 WHAT A DEBUT BY TERRANCE MCKINNEY
Stream #UFC263 on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/xBUo2VAE4Z pic.twitter.com/DdeAlDWu80
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2021
Catchweight (148.5 lbs): Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)
Lightweight: Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28 x 2, 28-28)
Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
