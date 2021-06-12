  • Oops!
UFC 263 live blog: Adesanya-Vettori, Figueiredo-Moreno, Diaz-Edwards results, highlights, analysis

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
It’s Rematch Day in Glendale, Arizona, as a pair of rematches in world title fights will headline UFC 263 at Gila River Arena on Saturday.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt against No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the main event, a rematch of a 2018 bout in the same arena which Adesanya won by split decision.

In the co-main event, champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will meet for the flyweight title. They fought to a split draw in December in Las Vegas. As champion, Figueiredo retained the title.

For the first time in UFC history, there will be a non-title bout that is not the main event that will be five rounds. Nate Diaz returns to action in a welterweight bout when he takes on third-ranked Leon Edwards.

Also on the main card will be a welterweight bout between Demian Maia and Belal Muhamad, as well as a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill.

Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports during and after for complete coverage.

Live blog

Live Updates

UFC 263 main card (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via TKO (strikes) at 1:59 of R1:

UFC 263 prelims full results

Lightweight: Brad Riddell def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-27 x 29-28)

Flyweight: Lauren Murphy def. Joanne Calderwood via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29-27 x 3)

UFC 263 early prelims full results

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola via KO at 0:07 of R1:

Catchweight (148.5 lbs): Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Lightweight: Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28 x 2, 28-28)

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

