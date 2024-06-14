UFC adds Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jonny Parsons to August Fight Night event

An upcoming UFC Fight Night event in August has added a bout between explosive welterweights.

Japan’s Yusaku Kinoshita will try for his first UFC victory when he meets Jonny Parsons on Aug. 10. The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Two people with knowledge of the matchup verified the booking with MMA Junkie. The people requested anonymity because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Win or lose, the 23-year-old Kinoshita (6-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has yet to reach the judges’ scorecards in his fighting career. After impressing with a third-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022, “Wonderboy” has struggled in the UFC, being on the wrong end of two first-round finishes.

Standing in the way of Kinoshita’s first UFC victory this time will be Parsons (9-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC), who enters on a six-fight winning streak.

A fellow DWCS veteran, Parsons, 32, won his debut last July by finishing Danny Roberts with strikes in the second round. On his current streak, Parsons has recorded four stoppages.

With the addition, the current lineup for Aug. 10 includes:

Danny Barlow vs. Uros Medic

Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal

Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams

Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jonny Parsons

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie