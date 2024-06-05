UFC adds Drew Dober vs. Mike Davis to July 13 lineup in Denver

A lightweight banger is headed to Denver.

Drew Dober takes on Mike Davis at UFC Fight Night on July 13 from Ball Arena in Denver. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie following an initial report from The Denver Post.

Tied with Dustin Poirier for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history, Dober’s past seven wins have come by knockout. Dober (27-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) will look to rebound on home soil after dropping a unanimous decision to Renato Moicano at UFC Fight Night 235 in February.

Davis (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) returned from an 18-month layoff due to injuries to submit Natan Levy at UFC Fight Night 239 in March. The 31-year-old has won four straight since dropping his short-notice UFC debut to Gilbert Burns.

With the addition, the July 13 lineup includes:

Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas

Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Mariya Agapova vs. Luana Santos

Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski

Mike Davis vs. Drew Dober

