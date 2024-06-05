UFC adds Azat Maksum vs. CJ Vergara to Abu Dhabi fight card

Another fight is headed to Abu Dhabi.

This time, it’s Kazakhstan vs. the United States, as flyweights Azat Maksum and CJ Vergara are set to collide at UFC on ABC 7, which takes place Aug. 3 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Maksum (15-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) looks to bounce back from his first career loss, a unanimous decision defeat to Charles Johnson in February. Prior to that outing, Maksum won his UFC debut by split decision against Tyson Nam.

Vergara (12-5-1 MMA, 3-3 UFC) also looks to reenter the win column. In March, Vergara lost to another Kazakh flyweight, Asu Almabaev, by unanimous decision. Vergara missed weight for the fight, and his two-fight winning streak was snapped as well.

With the addition, the current UFC on ABC 7 lineup includes:

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Guram Kutateladze

Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes

Azat Maksum vs. CJ Vergara

