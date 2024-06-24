UFC on ABC 6 winner Shara Magomedov responds to Bo Nickal’s callout: ‘Wrestling, takedowns, no problem’

Shara Magomedov welcomes Bo Nickal’s challenge.

Magomedov (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) knocked out Antonio Trocoli (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) in the third round of Saturday’s UFC on ABC 6 main card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish.

Fellow undefeated middleweight prospect Nickal (6-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) took to social media to call out Magomedov, who’s confident he can handle the standout wrestler on the ground.

“Bo Nickal, interesting fight, interesting opponent,” Magomedov told reporters at the UFC on ABC 6 post-fight press conference. “He has good wrestling. Wrestling now, for me, no problem. I’m from Dagestan, you know, brother, Russian. Russian men are icemen. No problem. Wrestling, takedowns, no problem. Dangerous damage, elbow, knee. Let’s go.”

Despite only having two octagon wins under his belt, Magomedov is ready to take on the upper echelon of the division. However, he laid out an array of potential opponents when asked to give names – both notable and rising contenders.

“If we’re taking about big names, then we’re going to talk Kevin Holland, we’re going to talk Nick Diaz, and we’re going to talk Conor McGregor,” Magomedov said. “But if you want to talk regular names, then we’ll call Ihor Potieria, Sedriques Dumas, who was supposed to fight on this card, and Michael Pereira.”

