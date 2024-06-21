UFC on ABC 6 weigh-in results: All 22 fighters hit marks in Saudi Arabia

Official weigh-ins for UFC on ABC 6 are in the books, and the card is official.

Among those weighing in were former champion Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and rising contender Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), who meet in the middleweight main event. Whittaker came in at 186 pounds, whereas Aliskerov was a pound under the limit at 184.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA, 11-4 UFC) will throw down. Pavlovich weighed in at 260 pounds, whereas Volkov hit the scale at 258.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez was changed from a welterweight bout to middleweight after Gastelum struggled with his cut down to 170 pounds. Gastelum successfully made weight at 184.5 pounds, and Rodriguez weighed in at 184.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The nearby Kingdom Arena hosts Saturday’s event (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+).

The full UFC on ABC 6 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (184)

Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. Alexander Volkov (258)

Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (184)

Shara Magomedov (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (185.5)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Johnny Walker (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, noon ET)

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Felipe Lima (145.5) vs. Muhammad Naimov (145.5)

Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5)

Muin Gafurov (136) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)

ChangHo Lee (136) vs. Xiao Long (136)

