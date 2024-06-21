Advertisement

UFC on ABC 6 weigh-in results: All 22 fighters hit marks in Saudi Arabia

Official weigh-ins for UFC on ABC 6 are in the books, and the card is official.

Among those weighing in were former champion Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and rising contender Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), who meet in the middleweight main event. Whittaker came in at 186 pounds, whereas Aliskerov was a pound under the limit at 184.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA, 11-4 UFC) will throw down. Pavlovich weighed in at 260 pounds, whereas Volkov hit the scale at 258.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez was changed from a welterweight bout to middleweight after Gastelum struggled with his cut down to 170 pounds. Gastelum successfully made weight at 184.5 pounds, and Rodriguez weighed in at 184.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The nearby Kingdom Arena hosts Saturday’s event (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+).

The full UFC on ABC 6 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (184)

  • Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. Alexander Volkov (258)

  • Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (184)

  • Shara Magomedov (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (185.5)

  • Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Johnny Walker (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, noon ET)

  • Jared Gordon (156) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

  • Felipe Lima (145.5) vs. Muhammad Naimov (145.5)

  • Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5)

  • Muin Gafurov (136) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)

  • ChangHo Lee (136) vs. Xiao Long (136)

