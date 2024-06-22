UFC on ABC 6 results: Shara Magomedov blitzes Antonio Trocoli for first UFC stoppage

Shara Magomeodv lived up to his nickname “Bullet” by firing off a barrage of strikes to pick up his first stoppage in the UFC.

After a late opponent change, Magomedov (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) found himself sharing the cage with a debuting Antonio Trocoli on the main card of UFC on ABC 6 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Trocoli (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) provided some resistance early on, but Magomedov’s superior cardio and sharp striking led to a TKO stoppage at 2:27 of Round 3.

Magomedov circled on the outside and looked to set the tone with hard leg kicks, but after Trocoli connected with a few sharp punches, he repeatedly tried to bring the fight to the ground in the opening round. Magomedov prevented the attempts, but the clinch battles shut down his offense.

Early in Round 2, it was more fast, hard kicks from “Bullet” while Trocoli stalked forward and didn’t offer much in terms of striking. Trocoli’s takedown attempts were met with solid defense. However, Magomedov got away with a blatant fence grab to prevent going to the ground, which referee Marc Goddard scolded him for without repercussion.

To begin the final round, Magomedov offered an array of kicks, hitting Trocoli to the head, body and legs. As Trocoli’s movement became more labored, the fight simply became target practice for “Bullet.”

A hard knee followed by combinations of punches connected, wobbling Trocoli. The blitz was on, and a few seconds later, Trocoli hit the canvas.

In his second fight with the promotion, Magomedov picks up his first stoppage in the UFC. Originally slated to fight Joilton Lutterbach, who popped for an illegal substance and later admitted to it, Trocoli stepped up on short notice to make his debut.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ABC 6 results include:

Shara Magomedov def. Antonio Trocoli via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 2:27

Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:28

Nasrat Haqparast def. Jared Gordon via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Felipe Lima def. Muhammad Naimov via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:15

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Nicolas Dalby via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Muin Gafurov def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov def. Brendson Ribeiro via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

ChangHo Lee def. Xiao Long via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 6.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie