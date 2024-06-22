UFC on ABC 6 play-by-play, live results (noon ET)

UFC on ABC 6 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). UFC on ABC 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) takes on short-notice replacement opponent Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) in the main event. Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) takes on former Bellator heavyweight champ Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA, 11-4 UFC) in the co-feature.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately noon ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 3 p.m. ET for the main card on ABC.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

ChangHo Lee vs. Xiao Long

Records: Lee (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Long (26-8 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Records: Gadzhiyasulov (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Ribeiro (15-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Muin Gafurov vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Records: Gafurov (18-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Kang (19-10 MMA, 8-4 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Nicolas Dalby vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Records: Dalby (23-4-1 MMA, 7-3-1 UFC), Fakhretdinov (22-2-1 MMA, 3-0-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Felipe Lima vs. Muhammad Naimov

Records: Lima (12-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Naimov (11-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Jared Gordon vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Records: Gordon (20-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Haqparast (16-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker

Records: Oezdemir (19-7 MMA, 7-6 UFC), Walker (21-8 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Shara Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli

Records: Magomedov (12-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Trocoli (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Records: Gastelum (18-9 MMA, 12-9 UFC), Rodriguez (17-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

Records: Pavlovich (18-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Volkov (37-10 MMA, 11-4 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Records: Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC), Aliskerov (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

