UFC on ABC 3 video: Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez face off one final time

ELMWOOD, N.Y. – Friends-turned-opponents, Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez came face-to-face one final time Friday ahead of their fight Saturday.

Ortega (15-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Rodriguez (13-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) square off in a five-round featherweight main event, atop the UFC on ABC 3 card, which takes place at USB Arena. The main card airs on ABC after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Both fighters look to rebound from losses in their most recent outings. Ortega lost a unanimous decision to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. A few months prior, Rodriguez dropped a unanimous decision to former titleholder Max Holloway.

The ceremonial faceoffs took place Friday, hours after fighters officially made weight. Check out Ortega and Rodriguez’s faceoff in the video above.

