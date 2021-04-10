Masters leaderboard:

UFC on ABC 2 results: Mackenzie Dern shuts down Nina Nunes, wins by first-round submission

Danny Segura
·2 min read
Mackenzie Dern continues to look like a threat to the title.

The UFC strawweight contender picked up her fourth consecutive win, submitting Nina Nunes with an armbar in the first round of their 115-pound clash at UFC on ABC 2.

The bout was part of the UFC on ABC 2 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN following prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Dern (10-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) was completely dominant against Nunes (10-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC).

The 28-year-old jiu-jitsu champion took down Nunes with ease early in the first, using a single leg takedown. From there began her handy work. Dern passed guard, side control, and then moved to mount. From there, Dern began working for an armbar. Nunes did all she could to defend and managed to fight it off for a good while, but Dern’s efforts eventually got the arm straight and Nunes to tap with just 12 seconds reminding in the first.

Dern hasn’t tasted defeat since her 2019 loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to that, Dern was unbeaten with a 7-0 start in her professional career. She said post-fight that she’s eyeing a fight with a top-five opponent next.

Nunes, on the other hand, is now on a two-fight losing streak. This was her return fight after stepping away from the fight game back in 2019 game due to pregnancy.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ABC 2 results include:

  • Mackenzie Dern def. Nina Nunes via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:48

  • Daniel Rodriguez def. Mike Perry via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

  • Joe Solecki def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

  • Mateusz Gamrot def. Scott Holtzman via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:22

  • John Makdessi def. Ignacio Bahamondes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

  • Jarjis Danho def. Yorgan De Castro via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:02

  • Jack Shore def. Hunter Azure via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

  • Luis Saldana def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Da Un Jung def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

  • Impa Kasanganay def. Sasha Palatnikov via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 0:26

