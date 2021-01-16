UFC on ABC 1 results: Li Jingliang knocks out Santiago Ponzinibbio in first

Santiago Ponzinibbio’s timing was off after more than two years away from the octagon. And Li Jingliang wasted little time making him pay.

Competing for the first time since 2018, Ponzinibbio (27-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) whiffed on a big right hand in the opening round of their UFC on ABC 1 main-card welterweight bout on Saturday, and Jingliang (17-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) responded with a ridiculous left hook that landed flush on the jaw, ending the bout with a knockout at the 4:25 mark.

Over the opening half of the first round, it became apparent that Ponzinibbio was having trouble finding his range, as Jingliang mixed low kicks with fluid movement and footwork to easily elude his foe.

Jingliang began to pick up the pace, and Ponzinibbio responded, only to be lured right into the fight-ending sequence, Jingliang landed one punch to the downed Ponzinibbio before referee Jason Herzog waved things off.

Jingliang now has won four of his past five fights, and his seventh UFC knockout tied him with former champion Matt Hughes for fourth in welterweight history. Ponzinibbio had a seven-fight winning streak snapped.

The welterweight bout was part of the UFC on ABC 1 main card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It aired on ABC and streamed on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.

