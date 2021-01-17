UFC on ABC 1 post-event facts: Max Holloway’s masterclass shatters all striking records

The UFC kicked off its 2021 campaign on Saturday with a monumental event. UFC on ABC 1 marked the promotion’s return to network television, with the card unfolding at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

A performance worthy of the grand stage unfolded in the main event. Former UFC champ Max Holloway (22-6 MMA, 18-6 UFC) snapped his two-fight losing with one of the greatest performances in UFC history. “Blessed” delivered record-setting output against Calvin Kattar (22-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) to take a unanimous decision in one of the most lopsided bouts to ever occur inside the octagon.

For more on the numbers behind Holloway's incredible win, as well as the rest of the card:

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $140,500. Debuting fighters went 1-0 at the event. Holloway, Kattar, [autotag]Li Jingliang[/autotag] and [autotag]Alessio Di Chirico[/autotag] earned $50,000 UFC on ABC 1 fight-night bonuses. UFC on ABC 1 drew an announced attendance of 2,000. No live gate was revealed for the card. Betting favorites went 6-4 on the card. Betting favorites improved to 1-0 in UFC headliners this year. Total fight time for the 10-bout card was 2:06:25.

Max Holloway def. Calvin Kattar

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Max Holloway kicks Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Holloway became the 14th fighter in UFC history to record 18 octagon victories. Holloway's 17 victories in UFC featherweight competition are the most in divisional history. Holloway landed 445 significant strikes, the single-fight UFC record. The previous high was 290. His 744 significant strike attempts are also a single-fight record. Holloway landed 447 total strikes, the single-fight UFC record. The previous high was 361. His 746 total strike attempts are also a single-fight record. Holloway landed 141 significant strikes in Round 4, the single-round UFC record. Holloway has landed 100 or more significant strikes in 12 separate UFC fights, the most in company history. No other fighter has more than eight such performances. Holloway has landed 2,618 significant strikes in UFC competition, the most in company history. Holloway has landed 2,805 total strikes in UFC competition are most in company history. Holloway is the only fighter in UFC history to complete 24 octagon appearances without suffering a knockdown. Holloway’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC featherweight bouts are tied with Cub Swanson and Chan Sung Jung for most in divisional history. Kattar has suffered all three of his UFC losses by decision. Kattar became the third fighter in UFC history to earn a 42-point scorecard in a five-round fight. Gil Castillo and David Loiseau also achieved the dubious distinction. Kattar and Holloway combined or 578 significant strikes landed, a single-fight record in UFC history. Kattar and Holloway combined for 581 total strikes landed, a single-fight record in UFC history.

Carlos Condit def. Matt Brown

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Carlos Condit punches Matt Brown in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Carlos Condit[/autotag] (32-13 MMA, 9-9 UFC) improved to 4-8 in his past 12 fights dating back to November 2012. Condit earned just the fourth decision victory of his career. Condit has been taken down at least once in 19 of his 23 UFC/WEC appearances. He’s given up a total of 66 takedowns in that stretch. [autotag]Matt Brown[/autotag] (22-18 MMA, 15-12 UFC) fell to 3-7 in his past 10 bouts after going on a seven-fight UFC winning streak from 2012-2014.

Li Jingliang def. Santiago Ponzinibbio

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina punches Li Jingliang of China in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Jingliang (18-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) has earned all seven of his UFC stoppage victories by knockout. [autotag]Santiago Ponzinibbio[/autotag] (27-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) has suffered three of his four career losses by knockout.

Alessio Di Chirico def. Joaquin Buckley

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Alessio di Chirico of Italy punches Joaquin Buckley in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Di Chirico (13-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC) snapped his three-fight losing skid for his first victory since July 2018. [autotag]Joaquin Buckley[/autotag] (12-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has suffered all three of his career stoppage losses by knockout. That includes both of his UFC defeats.

Punahele Soriano def. Dusko Todorovic

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Punahele Soriano punches Dusko Todorovic of Serbia in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Punahele Soriano[/autotag] (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned seven of his eight career victories by stoppage. Soriano has earned both of his UFC victories by first-round knockout. [autotag]Dusko Todorovic[/autotag] (10-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) had his 10-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

Joselyne Edwards def. Wu Yanan

[autotag]Wu Yanan[/autotag] (10-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) has suffered all three of her UFC losses by decision.

Carlos Felipe def. Justin Tafa

[autotag]Carlos Felipe[/autotag] (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned both of his UFC victories by decision. [autotag]Justin Tafa[/autotag] (4-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) suffered the first decision loss of his career.

Ramazan Emeev def. David Zawada

[autotag]Ramazan Emeev[/autotag] (20-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC) improved to 4-1 since he dropped to the UFC welterweight division in May 2018. Emeev improved to 17-2 in his past 19 fights. Emeev has earned all five of his UFC victories by decision. [autotag]David Zawada[/autotag] (17-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC) has suffered two of his three UFC losses by split decision.

Vanessa Melo def. Sarah Moras

[autotag]Vanessa Melo[/autotag] (11-8 MMA, 1-3 UFC) snapped her three-fight losing skid for her first victory since January 2019. Melo has earned nine of her 11 career victories by decision. [autotag]Sarah Moras[/autotag] (6-7 MMA, 3-6 UFC) fell to 2-6 in her past eight fights dating back to July 2015. Moras has suffered six of her seven career losses by decision.

Austin Lingo def. Jacob Kilburn

[autotag]Jacob Kilburn[/autotag] (8-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) suffered the first decision loss of his career. UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.