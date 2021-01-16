UFC on ABC 1 play-by-play and live results

ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ABC 1 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT).

The event takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card airs on ABC and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, former featherweight champion Max Holloway (21-6 MMA, 17-6 UFC) tries to snap a two-fight skid against Calvin Kattar (22-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC). In the co-feature, Matt Brown (22-17 MMA, 15-11 UFC) meets fellow longtime UFC fighter Carlos Condit (31-13 MMA, 8-9 UFC) at welterweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately noon ET for the ESPN+ prelims and 3 p.m. for the main card on ABC/ESPN+.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Jacob Kilburn (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Austin Lingo (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Vanessa Melo vs. Sarah Moras

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Vanessa Melo (10-8 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Sarah Moras (6-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC) Division: Women's bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Ramazan Emeev vs. David Zawada

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Ramazan Emeev (19-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC), David Zawada (17-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Carlos Felipe (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Justin Tafa (4-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Joselyne Edwards vs. Wu Yanan

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Joselyne Edwards (9-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Wu Yanan (11-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) Division: Women's bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Punahele Soriano (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Dusko Todorovic (10-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Joaquin Buckley (12-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Alessio Di Chirico (12-5 MMA, 3-5 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Li Jingliang vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Li Jingliang (17-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC), Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Matt Brown (22-17 MMA, 15-11 UFC), Carlos Condit (31-13 MMA, 8-9 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Max Holloway (21-6 MMA, 17-6 UFC), Calvin Kattar (22-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+ Referee: Judging: