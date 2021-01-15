UFC on ABC 1 official weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC on ABC 1 following Friday’s official weigh-in and fighter faceoff.

Everyone made weight for Saturday’s card, which takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island and airs on ABC and streams on ESPN+ following prelims ESPN+. That includes headliners Max Holloway (21-6 MMA, 17-6 UFC) and Calvin Kattar (22-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who meet in a key matchup of featherweight contenders.

At the conclusion of weigh-ins, the athletes from all 12 bouts on the card came face-to-face for a final staredown. There was a mix of high intensity and friendliness across the board.

Check out the faceoff highlights in the video above, and a photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.