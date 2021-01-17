UFC on ABC 1 bonuses: Of course Max Holloway earned an extra $50K

The first UFC event of 2021 is in the books, and with it comes the first slate of post-fight bonus winners.

Four bonuses were awarded after UFC on ABC 1. And while sometimes the awards come down as four “Performance of the Night” honors, this time, there were two “POTN” and a “Fight of the Night.”

Earning the latter was the one-sided by compelling main event between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. “Performance of the Night” went to a pair of killer finishes delivered by Alessio Di Chirico and Li Jingliang.

Each fighter earned $50,000 for their efforts.

UFC on ABC 1 took place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card aired on ABC and ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.

Here’s a closer look at each of the evening’s bonus winners:

'Fight of the Night': Max Holloway def. Calvin Kattar

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Max Holloway kicks Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Usually, "Fight of the Night" indicates a bout that was a barnburner, a back-and-forth battle right up until either a worthy competitor fell or the final horn sounded. The scorecards in Holloway's 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 bout tells you that wasn't the case here. But really, is anyone going to argue Kattar didn't earn an extra $50,000? Kattar took everything Holloway could dish out, stayed on his feet, and lasted until the final horn. Consider it combat pay. This marked Holloway's ninth career post-show bonus and Kattar's fourth.

'Performance of the Night': Alessio Di Chirico

There's no doubt Di Chirico came into this fight needing a win, having lost three in a row. But who knew exactly how big a statement he'd make? Di Chirico was taking on an opponent who had gone viral with his KOs in Joaquin Buckley. Di Chirico, however, landed the first knockout of 2021 that could end up being considered when we come back around for "Knockout of the Year" in December, ending the bout in the opening round with a wicked head kick. Not only did that get the middleweight back in the win column, it also landed him his second career UFC bonus.

Story continues

'Performance of the Night:' Li Jingliang

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Li Jingliang of China punches Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Santiago Ponzinibbio whiffed on a right hand, and that turned out to be a big mistake. Jingliang was elusive throughout their welterweight main card bout Saturday, and it seemed a matter of time until he was going to land a brutal counter. And it happened before the round was out, as the Chinese competitor followed up the slipped punch with a wicked left to the jaw that ended the fight at the 4:25 mark. That gave Jingliang four wins in his past five, and also his sixth bonus in eight UFC bouts. [vertical-gallery id=580622] [vertical-gallery id=580620]