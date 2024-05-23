UFC’s $335 Million Antitrust Settlement Locks in Reduced Non-Competes

The $335 million settlement agreement between UFC’s parent company TKO Group Holdings and two classes of UFC fighters who sued the fight promotion company for antitrust violations was made public Wednesday.

While the total monetary damages amount of the settlement was first revealed in March, in a TKO Group Holdings SEC filing, a number of key details about the resolution were not disclosed. Those included when the money would be distributed, how it would be allocated to class members and what—if any—forms of injunctive or prospective relief the settlement contained.

A copy of the entire settlement agreement, dated April 24, was attached to a motion filed this week asking the U.S. District Court Judge Richard Boulware to to grant preliminary approval.

According to the agreement, for the next five years, the non-compete and matching period in UFC fighters’ contracts will be roughly five months, where it had previously been 15 months. Those restrictive covenants had been at the heart of the antitrust litigation.

In a declaration attached to the plaintiff’s motion, their expert witness, economist Hal Singer, wrote that it was his understanding those term lengths of the contractual provisions had already been reduced in response to the litigation. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that UFC had reduced the “Right to Match Period” and “Exclusive Negotiation Period” in its fighter contracts years ago. (Singer declined to comment.)

A UFC spokesperson said the organization was “pleased to have reached an agreement” with the plaintiffs.

Within three days of the court granting preliminary approval, the settlement agreement stipulates, UFC would pay $100 million into an interest-bearing escrow account for the benefit of the plaintiffs. A second $100 million installment would have to be paid by no later than Nov. 1, and the remaining $135 million by no later than April 1, 2025.

The settlement incorporates two different classes of fighter plaintiffs who separately sued the UFC: the Le class, named for lead plaintiff Chung Le, and the Johnson class, named for Kajan Johnson. Nate Quarry, who was proposed to represent a third class which the court declined to certify, is also a named plaintiff in the Le action, and is entitled to $250,000 from the settlement fund.

Net of attorney fees and costs, the remaining funds left to the righters would be approximately $215 million, of which $161.25 million (or 75%) is the share to the Le class and the remainder to the Johnson class. Several fighters, who are members of both classes, would be entitled to recover claims from both classes’ allocations.

According to Singer’s declaration, the settlement fund would pay out Le claimants based on a weighted system that allocates 20 percent of the compensation on the share of bouts fought. That means that everyone in the class, regardless of what they got paid, would be entitled to compensation.

Singer writes that allocating the money this way “recognizes that certain journeymen fighters with less name recognition may have been harmed more as a proportion of their compensation than the more popular fighters.”

The lion’s share of the net settlement fund is allocated to the Le class, Singer writes, because of the fact pattern in the case, which had been “fully litigated to the brink of trial,” and because the Johnson settlement class “likely has lower per-fighter damages.”

