UFC 304 adds Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

UFC 304 has added a welterweight bout to its undercard.

Wales’ Oban Elliott and Florida’s Preston Parsons will collide July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The event is headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Belal Muhammad.

A person with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Elliott posted a video to Instagram of himself signing the contract. MMA Orbit first reported the matchup.

Elliott (10-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made his promotional debut at UFC 298 in February when he defeated Val Woodburn by unanimous decision. The victory came after a contract-earning performance vs. Kaik Brito on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Parsons (11-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has alternated losses and wins across four fights. He most recently competed in January when he defeated Matthew Semelsberger by unanimous decision.

With the addition, the UFC 304 lineup includes:

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Daniel Pineda vs. Nathaniel Wood

Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira

Bruna Brasil vs. Molly McCann

Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras

