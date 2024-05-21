Advertisement

UFC 304 adds Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

nolan king
·1 min read

UFC 304 has added a welterweight bout to its undercard.

WalesOban Elliott and Florida’s Preston Parsons will collide July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The event is headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Belal Muhammad.

A person with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Elliott posted a video to Instagram of himself signing the contract. MMA Orbit first reported the matchup.

Elliott (10-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made his promotional debut at UFC 298 in February when he defeated Val Woodburn by unanimous decision. The victory came after a contract-earning performance vs. Kaik Brito on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Parsons (11-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has alternated losses and wins across four fights. He most recently competed in January when he defeated Matthew Semelsberger by unanimous decision.

With the addition, the UFC 304 lineup includes:

  • Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

  • Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes

  • Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

  • Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev

  • Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

  • Daniel Pineda vs. Nathaniel Wood

  • Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

  • Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira

  • Bruna Brasil vs. Molly McCann

  • Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie