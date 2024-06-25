UFC 303 judges, referee assigned for Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka title rematch

The UFC 303 rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka is set from an officiating standpoint.

On Tuesday, during the Nevada Athletic Commission monthly meeting, the judges and referees for the title fight were revealed. Veteran referee Herb Dean will oversee the bout, while judges Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato and Ron McCarthy will be cageside as official scorers of the fight.

Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 goes down this Saturday and headlines UFC 303 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight was assembled on short notice after the original main event between star Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was scrapped because of a toe injury to McGregor.

Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) first fought at UFC 295 last November, when the Brazilian picked up a second-round TKO to win the vacant light heavyweight title. Since, the two returned in April at UFC 300, with Pereira stopping Jamahal Hill and Prochazka finishing Aleksandar Rakic.

