UFC 303 ‘Embedded,’ No. 2: Alex Pereira pays a visit to FDNY heroes

It won’t be Conor McGregor’s comeback fight as originally planned, but the UFC is back in Las Vegas with UFC 303, which means the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 303 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and former champ Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC). In the co-main event, former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) takes on rising contender Diego Lopes (24-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC).

The second episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Champ Alex Pereira plays games with his kids and visits a NY firehouse; Jiri Prochazka enjoys hot chocolate; Michael ‘Venom’ Page receives oxygen therapy; Roman Dolidze builds a fire; Brian Ortega trains with tape.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie