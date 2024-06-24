UFC 303 ‘Embedded,’ No. 1: Cub Swanson shares fighter and parent words of wisdom

It won’t be Conor McGregor’s comeback fight as originally planned, but the UFC is back in Las Vegas with UFC 303, which means the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 303 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and former champ Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC). In the co-main event, former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) takes on rising contender Diego Lopes (24-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC).

The first episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Jiri Prochazka lands in Vegas; Anthony Smith gets a new opponent. Cub Swanson has family time; Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes seize opportunities. Michael “Venom” Page shows off his restaurant, and champ Alex Pereira trains with Glover Teixeira.

