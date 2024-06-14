UFC 303: Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler bout called off

Conor McGregor is out of UFC 303 because of an injury, according to UFC president Dana White. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

June 14 (UPI) -- UFC 303's headlining bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has been called off, UFC president Dana White announced. McGregor withdrew because of an injury.

"Conor McGregor is out of 303 versus Michael Chandler, with an injury," White announced Thursday on his social media platforms.

UFC 303 will be held June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. White said that the new main event will feature light-heavyweights Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. UFC has not said if the McGregor-Chandler fight will be rescheduled.

McGregor (22-6) lost to Dustin Poirier in each of his last two fights, which both occurred in 2021. Chandler (23-8) also lost to Poirier in his last bout, which occurred in 2022.

UFC 303 International Fight Week June 29th pic.twitter.com/P47PSsKcg0— danawhite (@danawhite) June 14, 2024

Brian Ortega will take on Diego Lopes in a featherweight bout, which will be the co-main event of UFC 303.

Light-heavyweights Anthony Smith and Carlos Ulberg, middleweights Joe Pyfer and Marc-Andre Barriault and women's bantamweights Mayra Bueno Silva and Macy Chiasson are among the other fighters on the card for the June 29 event.