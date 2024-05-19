Advertisement
UFC 303 adds another fight to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler undercard

nolan king
·1 min read

The UFC 303 lineup now has fight No. 10.

The promotion announced Saturday on social media the latest addition to the card headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. In a featherweight prelim on the June 29 undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canada’s Charles Jourdain will battle Brazil’s Jean Silva.

Jourdain (15-7-1 MMA, 6-6-1 UFC) aims to bounce back from a split decision defeat to Sean Woodson at UFC 297 in January. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak that included victories over Kron Gracie and Ricardo Ramos.

Silva (12-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) was supposed to compete at UFC 301 on May 4, but opponent William Gomis was deemed medically unfit to compete after a frightening offiial weigh-in appearance. Silva is a Dana White’s Contender Series signee who won his promotional debut in January with a first-round knockout of Westin Wilson.

With the addition, the UFC 303 lineup now includes:

  • Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

  • Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree

  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

  • Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

  • Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

  • Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott

  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

  • Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

