UFC 303 adds another fight to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler undercard

The UFC 303 lineup now has fight No. 10.

The promotion announced Saturday on social media the latest addition to the card headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. In a featherweight prelim on the June 29 undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canada’s Charles Jourdain will battle Brazil’s Jean Silva.

Jourdain (15-7-1 MMA, 6-6-1 UFC) aims to bounce back from a split decision defeat to Sean Woodson at UFC 297 in January. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak that included victories over Kron Gracie and Ricardo Ramos.

Silva (12-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) was supposed to compete at UFC 301 on May 4, but opponent William Gomis was deemed medically unfit to compete after a frightening offiial weigh-in appearance. Silva is a Dana White’s Contender Series signee who won his promotional debut in January with a first-round knockout of Westin Wilson.

IL EST DE RETOUR! 🏴‍☠️ ⚜️🇨🇦@JourdainAir makes his return to the Octagon at International Fight Week! [ McGregor vs Chandler | #UFC303 | June 29th / 29th Juin ] pic.twitter.com/LO2KeSaWyr — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 17, 2024

With the addition, the UFC 303 lineup now includes:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie