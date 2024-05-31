UFC 302 weigh-in video: Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa make weight for co-main event

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – One of the fighters was the last to the scale, but ultimately there was no weigh-in drama around the UFC 302 co-main event when Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa hit the middleweight limit.

Former champion Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC), who has competed across three divisions during his UFC tenure, came in sharp for his first fight since he lost the belt to Dricus Du Plessis in January. He will attempt to bounce back against Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who has had a lot of criticism about weight management throughout his career, but has never actually come in over his contracted limit.

The track records on both sides held up Friday at UFC 302 official weigh-ins from the UFC host hotel, with Strickland hitting 185 pounds. He was the second fighter to the scale. And though Costa was the last to weigh in and there were whispers of a struggle, he came in at 185, as well.

Check out the video above to see both men make weight for the UFC 302 co-headliner.

UFC 302 takes place Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

