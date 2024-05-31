UFC 302 weigh-in video: Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier on point for lightweight title headliner

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier never have missed weight in their decorated MMA careers, and that trend continued ahead of Saturday’s UFC 302 headliner.

Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) will put his lightweight championship on the line for the third time against former interim titleholder Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) in the main event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+), but first both men had to attend to business on the scale.

There were no issues from champion Makhachev, who registered at 155 pounds on the nose during Friday’s official UFC 302 weigh-ins at the UFC host hotel. The same can be said for challenger Poirier, who was 155 pounds, as well, ahead of his third and potentially final shot at an undisputed UFC belt.

Poirier was the first fighter to the scale; Makhachev came about a minute behind him.

Watch the video above to see Makhachev and Poirier make weight for UFC 302.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie